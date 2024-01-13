Halftime Report

North Carolina State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against Louisville.

If North Carolina State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-4 in no time. On the other hand, Louisville will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: North Carolina State 11-4, Louisville 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Louisville will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Louisville Cardinals and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. North Carolina State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Louisville, who comes in off a win.

Louisville's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Hurricanes by a score of 80-71.

Mike James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield were among the main playmakers for Louisville as the former scored 26 points and the latter scored 22 points along with nine rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, North Carolina State's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 67-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tar Heels. North Carolina State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition.

The Cardinals' win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-9. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Louisville came up short against North Carolina State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 76-64. Will Louisville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won 5 out of their last 8 games against North Carolina State.