Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Tennessee 1-0, Louisville 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tennessee is headed out to face Louisville after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Tennessee strolled past Gardner-Webb with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 80-64.

Jordan Gainey was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points plus three steals. Another player making a difference was Chaz Lanier, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, Louisville had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season, but that streak is no more. They blew past Morehead State, posting a 93-45 win. With the Cardinals ahead 41-14 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Kasean Pryor, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. James Scott was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Louisville was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Morehead State only posted four.

Tennessee was able to grind out a solid victory over Louisville when the teams last played back in November of 2018, winning 92-81. Does Tennessee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Louisville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.