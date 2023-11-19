Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Texas 3-0, Louisville 2-1

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: ESPN

What to Know

Louisville has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the Texas Longhorns at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals made easy work of the Eagles and carried off a 61-41 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 29.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-64 victory over the Owls. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% better than the opposition, as Texas' was.

Texas can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Hunter, who earned 18 points. Another player making a difference was Brock Cunningham, who earned 8 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Cardinals now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Longhorns, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.