Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Texas 3-0, Louisville 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Louisville has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the Texas Longhorns at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Cardinals made easy work of the Eagles and carried off a 61-41 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 29.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-64 victory over the Owls. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% better than the opposition, as Texas' was.

Texas can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Hunter, who scored 18 points along with 4 assists and 2 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brock Cunningham, who scored 8 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Cardinals now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Longhorns, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Going forward, Louisville shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 17.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Louisville and Texas are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Louisville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 84.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas is a big 17.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

