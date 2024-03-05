Who's Playing
Va. Tech Hokies @ Louisville Cardinals
Current Records: Va. Tech 16-13, Louisville 8-21
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at KFC Yum! Center. Va. Tech is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
On Saturday, the Hokies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Demon Deacons, taking the game 87-76. Va. Tech was down 40-25 with 6:22 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 11-point victory.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Va. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Cattoor, who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cattoor has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Lynn Kidd, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 82-76 to the Orange. The over/under was set at 157.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
The losing side was boosted by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mike James was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with eight rebounds.
The Hokies' victory bumped their record up to 16-13. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.
Va. Tech beat the Cardinals 75-68 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Louisville has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.
- Dec 03, 2023 - Va. Tech 75 vs. Louisville 68
- Feb 28, 2023 - Va. Tech 71 vs. Louisville 54
- Mar 01, 2022 - Va. Tech 75 vs. Louisville 43
- Jan 06, 2021 - Louisville 73 vs. Va. Tech 71
- Mar 01, 2020 - Louisville 68 vs. Va. Tech 52
- Feb 04, 2019 - Louisville 72 vs. Va. Tech 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Louisville 75 vs. Va. Tech 68
- Jan 13, 2018 - Louisville 94 vs. Va. Tech 86
- Feb 18, 2017 - Louisville 94 vs. Va. Tech 90
- Jan 27, 2016 - Louisville 91 vs. Va. Tech 83