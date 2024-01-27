Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Virginia 14-5, Louisville 6-13

Virginia is 9-1 against Louisville since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Virginia will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Virginia ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with a 59-53 victory over the Wolfpack. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Virginia did.

Ryan Dunn was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Taine Murray, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Blue Devils on Tuesday and fell 83-69. Louisville has struggled against Duke recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Louisville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers pushed their record up to 14-5 with that victory, which was their 21st straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.

Looking forward, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 11-4-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Virginia took their win against Louisville when the teams last played on January 3rd by a conclusive 77-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Virginia since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Virginia is a big 8-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.