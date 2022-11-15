Who's Playing

App. State @ Louisville

Current Records: App. State 2-0; Louisville 0-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the App. State Mountaineers will be on the road. They will take on the Louisville Cardinals at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. Appalachian State should still be riding high after a win, while U of L will be looking to right the ship.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory.

Meanwhile, U of L lost 73-72 to the Wright State Raiders this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Wright State's guard Trey Calvin with 0:01 remaining. A silver lining for U of L was the play of forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards in addition to five steals.

Louisville's loss took them down to 0-2 while Appalachian State's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if the Cardinals can steal Appalachian State's luck or if Appalachian State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.