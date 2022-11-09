Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Louisville

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals were 48th worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the team coming up with only 11.1 on average (bottom 86%). To make matters even worse for U of L, Bellarmine was seventh best in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.5 on average.

U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.49

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.