Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Louisville

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-6; Louisville 1-9

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at KFC Yum! Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, U of L has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Wednesday as they won 94-83. Louisville's guard El Ellis was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes. Ellis hadn't helped his team much against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ellis' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Florida A&M and the Edward Waters Tigers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida A&M wrapped it up with a 58-47 victory at home.

This next game looks promising for U of L, who are favored by a full 16.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought U of L up to 1-9 and the Rattlers to 2-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.6 on average. Florida A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 54.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.