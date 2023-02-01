Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Louisville

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2020. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Yellow Jackets took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday, falling 86-43.

Meanwhile, the game between the Cardinals and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday was not particularly close, with U of L falling 76-62. Guard Mike James (14 points) was the top scorer for U of L.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Georgia Tech is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Georgia Tech against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The losses put the Yellow Jackets at 8-13 and U of L at 2-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgia Tech is stumbling into the contest with the 32nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. U of L has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.34

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won nine out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.