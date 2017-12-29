How to watch Louisville vs. Kentucky on CBS: TV, time, streaming online, line, pick
The Cardinals are seeking their first win over a ranked opponent under David Padgett
One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will take place at 1 p.m. Friday when Louisville visits Rupp Arena to take on 16th-ranked Kentucky.
The Cardinals (10-2) are still learning how to win in a post-Rick Pitino world, but after a 4-2 start, have found a way to reel off six-straight wins entering their biggest rivalry game on the schedule. Under acting head coach David Padgett, the Cardinals are 0-2 against ranked opponents thus far. But a win here -- and especially against a rival team like Kentucky -- would certainly go a long ways in impressing his bosses.
Kentucky (9-2), meanwhile, enters Friday's tilt fresh off a disappointing loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic that sent them plummeting in the polls. The Wildcats' lone losses this season, to Kansas and to UCLA, don't look bad on an eventual NCAA Tournament resume. But they are now 1-2 against KenPom top-60 teams in 2017, so a win here against 33rd-ranked Louisville would do wonders for their postseason future.
Viewing information
- When: Friday, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Kentucky -6.5
- Prediction: Kentucky has lost back-to-back games seven times dating back to 2010. Despite the fact that the Wildcats will likely be looking to make a statement against their rival, I don't think they're the better team right now. So even though Kentucky's a favorite, I'll take Louisville to cover -- and win in an upset. Pick: Louisville +6.5
-
Friday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Cardinals haven't posted a signature victory this season, but get a chance Friday at K...
-
UL vs. UK: Both fanbases need a win
Neither the Cardinals nor the Wildcats need to take another loss right now, especially to their...
-
Louisville vs. Kentucky odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kentucky-Louisville game 10,000 ti...
-
Kentucky's season rests on Kevin Knox
John Calipari's never had to rely on a single player, but may need to lean on Knox
-
NC State's Johnson charged with assault
School policy means Johnson will remain suspended due to the felony charges
-
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The No.1 Wildcats rolled over DePaul on Wednesday, but a big game at Butler is next for No...
Add a Comment