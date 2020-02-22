How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
North Carolina @ Louisville
Current Records: North Carolina 10-16; Louisville 22-5
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road again Saturday and play against the #11 Louisville Cardinals at 4 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Tar Heels stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
UNC was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 77-76 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Cole Anthony, who had 23 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, everything went U of L's way against the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday as they made off with a 90-66 victory. Louisville's forward Dwayne Sutton was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 16 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
UNC had enough points to win and then some against U of L when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their contest 83-70. UNC's win shoved U of L out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 9-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 145
Series History
North Carolina have won four out of their last six games against Louisville.
- Mar 14, 2019 - North Carolina 83 vs. Louisville 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Carolina 79 vs. Louisville 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Louisville 83 vs. North Carolina 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - North Carolina 93 vs. Louisville 76
- Feb 22, 2017 - North Carolina 74 vs. Louisville 63
- Feb 01, 2016 - Louisville 71 vs. North Carolina 65
-
