How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Louisville

Current Records: North Carolina 10-16; Louisville 22-5

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road again Saturday and play against the #11 Louisville Cardinals at 4 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Tar Heels stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

UNC was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 77-76 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Cole Anthony, who had 23 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, everything went U of L's way against the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday as they made off with a 90-66 victory. Louisville's forward Dwayne Sutton was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 16 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

UNC had enough points to win and then some against U of L when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their contest 83-70. UNC's win shoved U of L out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 9-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

North Carolina have won four out of their last six games against Louisville.