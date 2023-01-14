Who's Playing
North Carolina @ Louisville
Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels won both of their matches against the Louisville Cardinals last season (90-83 and 70-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNC and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Tar Heels came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, falling 65-58. The top scorer for UNC was guard RJ Davis (16 points).
Meanwhile, U of L lost to the Clemson Tigers on the road by a decisive 83-70 margin. A silver lining for U of L was the play of guard Mike James, who had 17 points along with five boards.
The losses put UNC at 11-6 and the Cardinals at 2-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels enter the game with 80 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, U of L is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Louisville.
- Feb 21, 2022 - North Carolina 70 vs. Louisville 63
- Feb 01, 2022 - North Carolina 90 vs. Louisville 83
- Feb 20, 2021 - North Carolina 99 vs. Louisville 54
- Feb 22, 2020 - Louisville 72 vs. North Carolina 55
- Mar 14, 2019 - North Carolina 83 vs. Louisville 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Carolina 79 vs. Louisville 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Louisville 83 vs. North Carolina 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - North Carolina 93 vs. Louisville 76
- Feb 22, 2017 - North Carolina 74 vs. Louisville 63
- Feb 01, 2016 - Louisville 71 vs. North Carolina 65