Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Louisville

Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels won both of their matches against the Louisville Cardinals last season (90-83 and 70-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNC and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Tar Heels came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, falling 65-58. The top scorer for UNC was guard RJ Davis (16 points).

Meanwhile, U of L lost to the Clemson Tigers on the road by a decisive 83-70 margin. A silver lining for U of L was the play of guard Mike James, who had 17 points along with five boards.

The losses put UNC at 11-6 and the Cardinals at 2-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels enter the game with 80 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, U of L is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Louisville.