Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Louisville

Current Records: Virginia Tech 16-13; Louisville 4-25

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Louisville Cardinals at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Virginia Tech and the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Hokies falling 81-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: forward Grant Basile (15), guard Sean Pedulla (12), forward Justyn Mutts (11), and guard Rodney Rice (11).

Meanwhile, the matchup between U of L and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday was not particularly close, with U of L falling 83-67. The top scorers for U of L were guard El Ellis (15 points), forward Kamari Lands (15 points), and guard Mike James (14 points).

Virginia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Virginia Tech's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put the Hokies at 16-13 and the Cardinals at 4-25. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. U of L has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 11-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won seven out of their last eight games against Virginia Tech.