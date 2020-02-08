How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia @ Louisville
Current Records: Virginia 15-6; Louisville 20-3
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers are 9-0 against the #5 Louisville Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Cavaliers and the Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Virginia beat the Clemson Tigers 51-44 on Wednesday. Virginia's guard Braxton Key was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, U of L was able to grind out a solid win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday, winning 86-76. Forward Jordan Nwora and forward Dwayne Sutton were among the main playmakers for U of L as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards.
The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 15-6 and U of L to 20-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 50.4. As for the Cardinals, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 114
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last six years.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Virginia 73 vs. Louisville 68
- Feb 23, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Louisville 52
- Mar 08, 2018 - Virginia 75 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Virginia 67 vs. Louisville 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Virginia 74 vs. Louisville 64
- Feb 06, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Louisville 55
- Dec 28, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Louisville 53
- Mar 05, 2016 - Virginia 68 vs. Louisville 46
- Jan 30, 2016 - Virginia 63 vs. Louisville 47
-
