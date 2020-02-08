How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Virginia @ Louisville

Current Records: Virginia 15-6; Louisville 20-3

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers are 9-0 against the #5 Louisville Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Cavaliers and the Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Virginia beat the Clemson Tigers 51-44 on Wednesday. Virginia's guard Braxton Key was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, U of L was able to grind out a solid win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday, winning 86-76. Forward Jordan Nwora and forward Dwayne Sutton were among the main playmakers for U of L as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards.

The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 15-6 and U of L to 20-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 50.4. As for the Cardinals, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 114

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last six years.