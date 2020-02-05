How to watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest basketball game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ Louisville
Current Records: Wake Forest 10-11; Louisville 19-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #5 Louisville Cardinals are heading back home. U of L and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET tonight at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
U of L made easy work of the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday and carried off a 77-57 win. U of L guard Ryan McMahon looked sharp as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Wake and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Wake wrapped it up with a 56-44 victory at home. Guard Andrien White (17 points) was the top scorer for Wake.
U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped U of L to 19-3 and Wake to 10-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 16-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Wake Forest.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Louisville 82 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisville 96 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Mar 01, 2017 - Wake Forest 88 vs. Louisville 81
- Jan 03, 2016 - Louisville 65 vs. Wake Forest 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan St. falls again
Tom Izzo's Spartans, the preseason No. 1, are just 3-4 in their past seven games
-
Loyola-Chicago vs. ISU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State...
-
Villanova vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Villanova vs. Butler game 10,000...
-
Arkansas' Jones stars in loss to Auburn
Jones is carrying Arkansas, which put a scare into Auburn on Tuesday
-
Duke's Stanley throws down amazing jam
Stanley holds the Duke vertical jump record, and now you see how
-
Arkansas' Joe (knee) out indefinitely
Joe, Arkansas' second-leading scorer, is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed inflammation...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home