How to watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Louisville

Current Records: Wake Forest 10-11; Louisville 19-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #5 Louisville Cardinals are heading back home. U of L and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET tonight at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

U of L made easy work of the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday and carried off a 77-57 win. U of L guard Ryan McMahon looked sharp as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Wake and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Wake wrapped it up with a 56-44 victory at home. Guard Andrien White (17 points) was the top scorer for Wake.

U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped U of L to 19-3 and Wake to 10-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 16-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Wake Forest.