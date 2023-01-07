Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ Louisville
Current Records: Wake Forest 10-5; Louisville 2-13
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 73-69 at home and Wake Forest taking the second 99-77.
The Demon Deacons came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, falling 88-79. Despite their defeat, Wake Forest got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Andrew Carr, who had 16 points and five assists along with nine boards, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, U of L was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 70-69 to the Syracuse Orange. Guard El Ellis (20 points) and guard Mike James (19 points) were the top scorers for U of L. James had some trouble finding his footing against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Mike James' points were the most he has had all year.
The losses put the Demon Deacons at 10-5 and the Cardinals at 2-13. Wake Forest is 3-1 after losses this season, U of L 1-11.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville have won six out of their last eight games against Wake Forest.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wake Forest 99 vs. Louisville 77
- Dec 29, 2021 - Louisville 73 vs. Wake Forest 69
- Jan 13, 2021 - Louisville 77 vs. Wake Forest 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - Louisville 86 vs. Wake Forest 76
- Jan 30, 2019 - Louisville 82 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisville 96 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Mar 01, 2017 - Wake Forest 88 vs. Louisville 81
- Jan 03, 2016 - Louisville 65 vs. Wake Forest 57