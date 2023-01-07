Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Louisville

Current Records: Wake Forest 10-5; Louisville 2-13

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 73-69 at home and Wake Forest taking the second 99-77.

The Demon Deacons came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, falling 88-79. Despite their defeat, Wake Forest got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Andrew Carr, who had 16 points and five assists along with nine boards, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, U of L was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 70-69 to the Syracuse Orange. Guard El Ellis (20 points) and guard Mike James (19 points) were the top scorers for U of L. James had some trouble finding his footing against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Mike James' points were the most he has had all year.

The losses put the Demon Deacons at 10-5 and the Cardinals at 2-13. Wake Forest is 3-1 after losses this season, U of L 1-11.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won six out of their last eight games against Wake Forest.