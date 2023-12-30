Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-6, Loyola Chi. 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Loyola Chi. will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Ramblers earned a 72-59 victory over the Buccaneers.

Loyola Chi.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dame Adelekun led the charge by scoring 12 points along with five rebounds. Miles Rubin was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Central Michigan proved last Thursday. They came out on top against the Titans by a score of 75-63. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Ramblers' win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Chippewas, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-6 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Loyola Chi.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Central Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Loyola Chi.: they have a less-than-stellar 3-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 15-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

