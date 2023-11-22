Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Creighton 4-0, Loyola Chi. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Creighton Bluejays at 4:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Ramblers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Privateers 73-70.

Loyola Chi.'s success was spearheaded by the efforts of Des Watson, who scored 19 points, and Dame Adelekun, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Creighton put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Tigers 82-50 at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Creighton, Creighton is are in good company: they have won three contests by 29 points or more this season.

Creighton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Baylor Scheierman led the charge by scoring 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Trey Alexander was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

The victory got the Ramblers back to even at 2-2. As for the Bluejays, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Going forward, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Creighton is a big 18.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. and Creighton both have 1 win in their last 2 games.