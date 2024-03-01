Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Dayton 22-5, Loyola Chi. 20-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $139.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Dayton Flyers and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Gentile Arena. Loyola Chi. does have the home-court advantage, but Dayton is expected to win by one point.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.8% better than the opposition, a fact Dayton proved on Tuesday. They walked away with an 80-66 victory over the Wildcats.

Dayton's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Koby Brea, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a hard 79-64 fall against the Bonnies.

The Flyers' victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.4 points per game. As for the Ramblers, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-8.

Dayton strolled past the Ramblers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 65-49. Does Dayton have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Ramblers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dayton is a slight 1-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last year.