Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Duquesne 9-4, Loyola Chi. 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Chi. will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Duquesne Dukes will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Loyola Chi. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Wednesday, the Ramblers earned a 80-73 victory over the Billikens.

Des Watson was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 24 points along with six rebounds and four steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Braden Norris, who scored ten points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for Duquesne, but boy were they wrong. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-61 punch to the gut against the Minutemen. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Duquesne has scored all season.

Duquesne's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dae Dae Grant, who scored 18 points, and Jimmy Clark III who scored 16 points.

The Ramblers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season. As for the Dukes, their loss dropped their record down to 9-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. came up short against Duquesne in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 72-58. Will Loyola Chi. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Duquesne is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.