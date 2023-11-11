Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 1-1, Loyola Chi. 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Eastern Illinois might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last contest, Eastern Illinois made sure to put some points up on the board against Monmouth College. The Panthers blew past the Fighting Scots, posting a 91-45 victory at home. With Eastern Illinois ahead 49-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Loyola Chi. last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-62 to the Owls.

The win got the Panthers back to even at 1-1. As for the Ramblers, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Eastern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Eastern Illinois considering the team was a sub-par 4-21 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $226.33. On the other hand, Loyola Chi. will play as the favorite, and the team was 6-7 as such last season.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 18.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

