Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Fordham 8-10, Loyola Chi. 11-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.49

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Fordham Rams and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gentile Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Rams were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Fordham is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell just short of Massachusetts by a score of 120-118 on Wednesday. The Rams' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.

Despite their defeat, Fordham saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Japhet Medor, who posted 25 points plus five assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Medor is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Jackie Johnson III, who scored 36 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fordham smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Dayton on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 83-81 to the Flyers on a last-minute layup From Amael L'Etang.

Like Fordham, Loyola Chi. lost despite seeing results from several players. Sheldon Edwards Jr. led the charge by going 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Edwards Jr. also posted a 62.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Jayden Dawson was another key player, scoring 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

Fordham's loss dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Loyola Chi., they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Fordham hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Fordham came up short against Loyola Chi. when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 65-61. Can Fordham avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 9.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. and Fordham both have 1 win in their last 2 games.