Who's Playing

Goshen Maple Leafs @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Goshen 0-1, Loyola Chi. 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will be playing at home against the Goshen Maple Leafs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Loyola Chi. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 88-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Hurricane. Loyola Chi. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Loyola Chi. got a solid performance out of Jayden Dawson, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, Goshen had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 101-40 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals. Goshen found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Ramblers' win lifted them to 5-4 while the Golden Hurricane's defeat dropped them down to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Goshen struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.