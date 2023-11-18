Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: New Orleans 2-0, Loyola Chi. 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will be playing at home against the New Orleans Privateers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Loyola Chi. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Loyola Chi. on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flames.

Braden Norris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact New Orleans proved on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 106-69 win over the Knights. With New Orleans ahead 55-32 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Ramblers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Privateers, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.