Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-8, Loyola Chi. 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.50

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentile Arena. The Ramblers have the home-court advantage, but the Hawks are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Last Wednesday, Saint Joseph's didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Duquesne, but they still walked away with a 76-72 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Joseph's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Xzayvier Brown, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Erik Reynolds II was another key player, earning 20 points.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. fought the good fight in their overtime match against George Mason on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 58-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Patriots. The matchup marked the Ramblers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Saint Joseph's win bumped their record up to 13-8. As for Loyola Chi., their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-8.

Everything came up roses for Saint Joseph's against Loyola Chi. in their previous matchup back in January, as the squad secured a 93-57 victory. In that game, Saint Joseph's amassed a halftime lead of 53-29, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Loyola Chi..