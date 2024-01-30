Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Saint Louis 8-12, Loyola Chi. 13-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.49

What to Know

Saint Louis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Saint Louis Billikens and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gentile Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Billikens came up short against the Minutemen and fell 84-73.

Despite their loss, Saint Louis saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. Loyola Chi. found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 40% worse than the opposition.

Loyola Chi.'s defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Miles Rubin, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Dame Adelekun who scored 14 points.

The Billikens have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season. As for the Ramblers, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7.

Saint Louis is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Saint Louis opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-73 loss to Loyola Chi. Can Saint Louis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 9.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Loyola Chi..