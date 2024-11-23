Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Tulsa 3-2, Loyola Chi. 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentile Arena. The Golden Hurricane are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.6 points per game this season.

Tulsa had been on a four-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Little Rock put an end to it on Wednesday. Tulsa took a 71-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Little Rock. The contest marked the Golden Hurricane's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Tyshawn Archie, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.5 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Tuesday. They snuck past the Thunderbirds with a 76-72 victory. The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Loyola Chi.'s success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kymany Houinsou, who earned 11 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals, and Francis Nwaokorie, who earned nine points plus seven rebounds. Nwaokorie had some trouble finding his footing against Princeton on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Loyola Chi. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Tulsa's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-2. As for Loyola Chi., their win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.6 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulsa was able to grind out a solid victory over Loyola Chi. when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 88-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last 2 years.