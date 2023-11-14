Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: UIC 1-1, Loyola Chi. 1-1

What to Know

Loyola Chi. is 7-0 against UIC since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will be playing at home against the UIC Flames at 8:00 p.m. ET at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 89-65 margin over the Panthers. With Loyola Chi. ahead 48-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Flames strolled past the Trojans with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 86-71.

UIC can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Rivera, who earned 25 points along with 7 rebounds.

The victory got the Ramblers back to even at 1-1. As for the Flames, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 9-21 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Loyola Chi. was able to grind out a solid win over UIC in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 70-63. Will Loyola Chi. repeat their success, or does UIC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 12-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ramblers, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 8 years.