Who's Playing
UIC Flames @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers
Current Records: UIC 1-1, Loyola Chi. 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois
What to Know
Loyola Chi. is 7-0 against UIC since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will be playing at home against the UIC Flames at 8:00 p.m. ET at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 89-65 margin over the Panthers. With Loyola Chi. ahead 48-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Meanwhile, the Flames strolled past the Trojans with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 86-71.
UIC can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Rivera, who earned 25 points along with 7 rebounds.
The victory got the Ramblers back to even at 1-1. As for the Flames, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.
Loyola Chi. beat UIC 70-63 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will Loyola Chi. repeat their success, or does UIC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Loyola Chi. has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 8 years.
