Who's Playing

Albany @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Albany 4-8; Loyola Chicago 5-5

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will play host again and welcome the Albany Great Danes to Joseph J. Gentile Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Loyola Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Clemson Tigers at home on Saturday as they won 76-58. Forward Philip Alston was the offensive standout of the contest for the Ramblers, picking up 23 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Albany and the LIU Sharks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Albany wrapped it up with a 76-59 win at home.

Their wins bumped Loyola Chicago to 5-5 and Albany to 4-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.