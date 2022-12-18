Who's Playing
Albany @ Loyola Chicago
Current Records: Albany 4-8; Loyola Chicago 5-5
What to Know
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will play host again and welcome the Albany Great Danes to Joseph J. Gentile Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Loyola Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Clemson Tigers at home on Saturday as they won 76-58. Forward Philip Alston was the offensive standout of the contest for the Ramblers, picking up 23 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Albany and the LIU Sharks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Albany wrapped it up with a 76-59 win at home.
Their wins bumped Loyola Chicago to 5-5 and Albany to 4-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.