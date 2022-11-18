Who's Playing

Boise State @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Boise State 1-2; Loyola Chicago 2-1

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at HTC Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Boise State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 54-42 to the Charlotte 49ers. Guard Chibuzo Agbo wasn't much of a difference maker for the Broncos; Agbo played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Loyola Chicago on Thursday, but luck did not. They lost to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane by a decisive 85-66 margin. Philip Alston put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Boise State is now 1-2 while Loyola Chicago sits at a mirror-image 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boise State is stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59.7 on average. The Ramblers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.