Who's Playing

Clemson @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Clemson 8-2; Loyola Chicago 4-5

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Clemson beat the Towson Tigers 80-75 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Green Bay Phoenix with a sharp 70-46 victory. Loyola Chicago's guard Braden Norris was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 18 points.

The wins brought Clemson up to 8-2 and the Ramblers to 4-5. Clemson is 5-2 after wins this season, Loyola Chicago 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.