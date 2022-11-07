Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Loyola Chicago
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Returning after a rocky 4-22 year, Fairleigh Dickinson is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Loyola Chicago went 25-8 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 54-41 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights were 351st worst when it came to points allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 79.2 on average (bottom 101%). Loyola Chicago's defense has more to brag about, as they they were 17th best (top 5%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 61.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.