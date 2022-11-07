Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Loyola Chicago

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Returning after a rocky 4-22 year, Fairleigh Dickinson is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Loyola Chicago went 25-8 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 54-41 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights were 351st worst when it came to points allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 79.2 on average (bottom 101%). Loyola Chicago's defense has more to brag about, as they they were 17th best (top 5%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 61.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.