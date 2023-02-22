Who's Playing

Fordham @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Fordham 21-6; Loyola Chicago 9-17

What to Know

The Fordham Rams and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Fordham received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-61 to the VCU Rams. The losing side was boosted by guard Will Richardson, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Richardson hadn't helped his team much against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago lost to the Dayton Flyers at home by a decisive 65-49 margin. Guard Braden Norris had a rough night: he played for 39 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Fordham is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Fordham at 21-6 and the Ramblers at 9-17. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fordham has only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Loyola Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 43rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.