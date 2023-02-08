Who's Playing

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 11-12; Loyola Chicago 8-14

The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 3-1 against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Hawks and Loyola Chicago will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Saint Joseph's now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Saint Joseph's came up short against the La Salle Explorers on Sunday, falling 73-65. One thing holding Saint Joseph's back was the mediocre play of guard Cameron Brown, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Loyola Chicago proved too difficult a challenge. The Ramblers beat the Patriots 69-61. Guard Braden Norris (13 points), forward Philip Alston (13 points), and center Bryce Golden (13 points) were the top scorers for Loyola Chicago.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count Loyola Chicago out just yet.

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

The Ramblers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Saint Joseph's have won three out of their last four games against Loyola Chicago.