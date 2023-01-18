Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Saint Louis 12-6; Loyola Chicago 6-11

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The Billikens will be strutting in after a win while Loyola Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Saint Louis netted an 81-74 victory over the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday. Saint Louis' guard Javonte Perkins looked sharp as he had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, a victory for Loyola Chicago just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 86-55 loss at the hands of the Saint Joseph's Hawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Philip Alston, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards along with three blocks.

Saint Louis is now 12-6 while the Ramblers sit at 6-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Billikens are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. Loyola Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 361st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.