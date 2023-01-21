Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 10-9; Loyola Chicago 6-12

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will be on the road. St. Bonaventure and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The Bonnies will be strutting in after a win while Loyola Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Bonaventure was able to grind out a solid victory over the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday, winning 65-56. St. Bonaventure got double-digit scores from four players: guard Daryl Banks III (15), forward Chad Venning (12), forward Yann Farell (11), and guard Kyrell Luc (10).

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago lost to the Saint Louis Billikens at home by a decisive 76-59 margin. Despite the loss, the Ramblers got a solid performance out of guard Braden Norris, who had 15 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bonnies are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Loyola Chicago's defeat took them down to 6-12 while St. Bonaventure's win pulled them up to 10-9. In their win, St. Bonaventure relied heavily on Yann Farell, who had 11 points along with six rebounds. Loyola Chicago will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Odds

The Bonnies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.