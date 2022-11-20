Who's Playing

No. 24 Texas A&M @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-2; Loyola Chicago 2-2

What to Know

The #24 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

A&M has to be hurting after a devastating 103-75 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday. The top scorers for the Aggies were guard Hayden Hefner (13 points), forward Julius Marble II (12 points), and forward Solomon Washington (12 points).

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago has to be aching after a bruising 70-48 loss to the Boise State Broncos on Friday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Loyola Chicago was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.