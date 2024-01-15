Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: American 9-8, Loyola Maryland 3-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Reitz Arena. American will be strutting in after a win while Loyola Maryland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, a fact American proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Black Knights as the Eagles made off with a 79-60 win.

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds didn't have quite enough to beat the Terriers on Saturday and fell 60-58. Loyola Maryland has struggled against Boston U. recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Loyola Maryland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for the Greyhounds, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.

American came up short against Loyola Maryland in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 83-77. Can American avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.