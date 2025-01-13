Who's Playing
American Eagles @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: American 8-9, Loyola Maryland 7-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.
Last Saturday, American was able to grind out a solid victory over Bucknell, taking the game 68-58.
Matt Rogers was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus four steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). Another player making a difference was Greg Jones, who had 14 points plus six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland skirted by Navy 75-74 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Braeden Speed with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.
Loyola Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Veljko Ilic, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and Jacob Theodosiou, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. Ilic had some trouble finding his footing against Army on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
American's win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Loyola Maryland, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.
American is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: American is playing on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
American and Loyola Maryland were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but American came up empty-handed after a 44-43 loss. Can American avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Loyola Maryland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 136.5 points.
Series History
American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.
- Feb 07, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 44 vs. American 43
- Jan 15, 2024 - American 66 vs. Loyola Maryland 52
- Feb 25, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 83 vs. American 77
- Jan 02, 2023 - American 71 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Feb 26, 2022 - American 65 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Jan 22, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 78 vs. American 73
- Feb 24, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 60 vs. American 49
- Jan 24, 2021 - American 81 vs. Loyola Maryland 79
- Jan 23, 2021 - American 71 vs. Loyola Maryland 70
- Feb 12, 2020 - American 81 vs. Loyola Maryland 76