Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Boston U. 6-10, Loyola Maryland 3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston U. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boston U. Terriers and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, Boston U.'s game was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 72-68 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-65 victory over the Black Knights.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 6-10. As for the Greyhounds, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13.

Boston U. barely slipped by Loyola Maryland when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 68-67. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Loyola Maryland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.