Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Boston U. 6-10, Loyola Maryland 3-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boston U. Terriers and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, Boston U.'s game was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 72-68 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-65 victory over the Black Knights.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 6-10. As for the Greyhounds, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13.

Boston U. barely slipped by Loyola Maryland when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 68-67. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Loyola Maryland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - Boston U. 68 vs. Loyola Maryland 67
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Boston U. 66 vs. Loyola Maryland 53
  • Mar 03, 2022 - Boston U. 76 vs. Loyola Maryland 64
  • Jan 19, 2022 - Boston U. 67 vs. Loyola Maryland 50
  • Jan 07, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 66 vs. Boston U. 58
  • Jan 29, 2020 - Boston U. 92 vs. Loyola Maryland 77
  • Jan 13, 2020 - Boston U. 85 vs. Loyola Maryland 53
  • Mar 05, 2019 - Boston U. 71 vs. Loyola Maryland 63
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Boston U. 72 vs. Loyola Maryland 65
  • Jan 16, 2019 - Loyola Maryland 81 vs. Boston U. 73