Who's Playing
Boston U. Terriers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Boston U. 6-10, Loyola Maryland 3-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Boston U. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boston U. Terriers and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Wednesday, Boston U.'s game was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 72-68 win over the Eagles.
Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-65 victory over the Black Knights.
The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 6-10. As for the Greyhounds, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13.
Boston U. barely slipped by Loyola Maryland when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 68-67. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Loyola Maryland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Boston U. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Boston U. 68 vs. Loyola Maryland 67
- Jan 21, 2023 - Boston U. 66 vs. Loyola Maryland 53
- Mar 03, 2022 - Boston U. 76 vs. Loyola Maryland 64
- Jan 19, 2022 - Boston U. 67 vs. Loyola Maryland 50
- Jan 07, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 66 vs. Boston U. 58
- Jan 29, 2020 - Boston U. 92 vs. Loyola Maryland 77
- Jan 13, 2020 - Boston U. 85 vs. Loyola Maryland 53
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston U. 71 vs. Loyola Maryland 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Boston U. 72 vs. Loyola Maryland 65
- Jan 16, 2019 - Loyola Maryland 81 vs. Boston U. 73