Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Boston U. 11-11, Loyola Maryland 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston U. is 9-1 against Loyola Maryland since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. The Terriers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, Boston U. earned a 69-59 victory over Holy Cross.

Boston U.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malcolm Chimezie led the charge by scoring eight points along with ten rebounds and two blocks. What's more, Chimezie also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Boston U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 79-67 to Bucknell.

Despite the defeat, Loyola Maryland had strong showings from Jacob Theodosiou, who had 22 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals, and Braeden Speed, who scored 12 points in addition to two blocks. Theodosiou is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The win got Boston U. back to even at 11-11. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.

Boston U. skirted past Loyola Maryland 82-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Boston U. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.