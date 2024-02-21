Who's Playing
Navy Midshipmen @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Navy 8-17, Loyola Maryland 6-21
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Loyola Maryland is on a six-game streak of home losses, the Midshipmen a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Saturday, the Greyhounds couldn't handle the Mountain Hawks and fell 75-70.
Meanwhile, the Midshipmen also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Terriers by a score of 74-65.
The Greyhounds' loss dropped their record down to 6-21. As for the Midshipmen, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.
Loyola Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Midshipmen in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win. Does Loyola Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Midshipmen turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 74 vs. Navy 70
- Feb 18, 2023 - Navy 65 vs. Loyola Maryland 53
- Jan 14, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 69 vs. Navy 67
- Feb 23, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Loyola Maryland 50
- Feb 05, 2022 - Navy 56 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Mar 06, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 76 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 28, 2021 - Navy 66 vs. Loyola Maryland 58
- Feb 27, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Loyola Maryland 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Navy 70 vs. Loyola Maryland 52
- Feb 26, 2020 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola Maryland 57