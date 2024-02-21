Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Navy 8-17, Loyola Maryland 6-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Loyola Maryland is on a six-game streak of home losses, the Midshipmen a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Greyhounds couldn't handle the Mountain Hawks and fell 75-70.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Terriers by a score of 74-65.

The Greyhounds' loss dropped their record down to 6-21. As for the Midshipmen, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Loyola Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Midshipmen in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win. Does Loyola Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Midshipmen turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.