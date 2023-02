Who's Playing

American @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: American 15-13; Loyola-Maryland 11-19

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the American Eagles will be on the road. American and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Loyola-Maryland will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played on Wednesday, losing 70-54.

Meanwhile, everything went Loyola-Maryland's way against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday as they made off with a 90-68 victory.

American is now 15-13 while the Greyhounds sit at 11-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49% on the season. Less enviably, Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

American have won ten out of their last 16 games against Loyola-Maryland.