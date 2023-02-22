Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-19; Loyola-Maryland 10-19

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Reitz Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Loyola-Maryland and the Navy Midshipmen this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Greyhounds falling 65-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Kenneth Jones (15 points) and forward Alonso Faure (13 points) were the top scorers for Loyola-Maryland.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 96-73 walloping at the Colgate Raiders' hands. Holy Cross' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Caleb Kenney, who had 16 points along with five boards, and forward Gerrale Gates, who had ten points and seven assists.

Loyola-Maryland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-19. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Greyhounds are stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. The Crusaders have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 41st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Greyhounds are a 4.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola-Maryland and Holy Cross both have seven wins in their last 14 games.