Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Lafayette 9-18; Loyola-Maryland 9-18

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Loyola-Maryland and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Greyhounds netted a 91-82 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday. Four players on Loyola-Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Deon Perry (28), guard Jaylin Andrews (19), forward Alonso Faure (16), and guard Chris Kuzemka (11).

Meanwhile, Lafayette came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boston University Terriers this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-65. Having forecasted a close win for Lafayette, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their guard CJ Fulton, who had 20 points and seven assists.

The wins brought Loyola-Maryland up to 9-18 and the Leopards to 9-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Greyhounds have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Lafayette has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Lafayette have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Loyola-Maryland.