Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Lehigh 9-8; Loyola-Maryland 7-12

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountain Hawks and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena. Lehigh lost both of their matches to Loyola-Maryland last season on scores of 57-69 and 42-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Lehigh didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles at home this past Saturday as they won 78-62.

Meanwhile, things were close when Loyola-Maryland and the Navy Midshipmen clashed this past Saturday, but Loyola-Maryland ultimately edged out the opposition 69-67.

Their wins bumped Lehigh to 9-8 and the Greyhounds to 7-12. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.