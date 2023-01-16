Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Lehigh 9-8; Loyola-Maryland 7-12
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountain Hawks and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena. Lehigh lost both of their matches to Loyola-Maryland last season on scores of 57-69 and 42-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Lehigh didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles at home this past Saturday as they won 78-62.
Meanwhile, things were close when Loyola-Maryland and the Navy Midshipmen clashed this past Saturday, but Loyola-Maryland ultimately edged out the opposition 69-67.
Their wins bumped Lehigh to 9-8 and the Greyhounds to 7-12. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 69 vs. Lehigh 42
- Jan 16, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 69 vs. Lehigh 57
- Feb 21, 2021 - Lehigh 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 20, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 75 vs. Lehigh 47
- Mar 03, 2020 - Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Lehigh 74 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
- Jan 05, 2020 - Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 92 vs. Lehigh 73
- Jan 06, 2019 - Lehigh 89 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 21, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 74
- Jan 24, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 91 vs. Lehigh 88
- Feb 01, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 62 vs. Lehigh 60
- Jan 05, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Lehigh 83
- Feb 03, 2016 - Lehigh 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 66
- Jan 06, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 51 vs. Lehigh 50