Who's Playing

Navy @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Navy 8-9; Loyola-Maryland 6-12

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 55-56 and 50-52, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Loyola-Maryland and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Midshipmen won 52-50, we could be in for a big score.

Loyola-Maryland picked up a 67-57 victory over the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Navy came up short against the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday, falling 59-50.

Loyola-Maryland's win brought them up to 6-12 while Navy's loss pulled them down to 8-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Greyhounds are stumbling into the game with the 21st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. The Midshipmen have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Loyola-Maryland.