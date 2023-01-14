Who's Playing
Navy @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Navy 8-9; Loyola-Maryland 6-12
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 55-56 and 50-52, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Loyola-Maryland and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Midshipmen won 52-50, we could be in for a big score.
Loyola-Maryland picked up a 67-57 victory over the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Navy came up short against the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday, falling 59-50.
Loyola-Maryland's win brought them up to 6-12 while Navy's loss pulled them down to 8-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Greyhounds are stumbling into the game with the 21st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. The Midshipmen have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Navy have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Loyola-Maryland 50
- Feb 05, 2022 - Navy 56 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Mar 06, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 76 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 28, 2021 - Navy 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 58
- Feb 27, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Navy 70 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Feb 26, 2020 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Navy 73
- Feb 21, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Navy 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Navy 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Dec 29, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 72 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 08, 2017 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola-Maryland 59
- Jan 11, 2017 - Navy 75 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Feb 10, 2016 - Navy 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 51
- Jan 13, 2016 - Navy 60 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52