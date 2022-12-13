Who's Playing

UMBC @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: UMBC 7-4; Loyola-Maryland 4-7

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the UMBC Retrievers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Reitz Arena. UMBC should still be riding high after a victory, while the Greyhounds will be looking to right the ship.

Loyola-Maryland received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 51-34 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers had enough points to win and then some against the Morgan State Bears this past Saturday, taking their contest 75-63.

Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Loyola-Maryland is now 4-7 while UMBC sits at a mirror-image 7-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Greyhounds have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Retrievers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 46th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Retrievers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.